Inheritance not about money, legacy but values: Sonam Kapoor

Mumbai: Actress Sonam A. Kapoor feels that inheritance is not about money or property, but all about good values. The actress is glad that her parents helped her find her voice and gave her the courage to stand up for herself.

In a feature written for CNN Style, Sonam opened up about how the actions and values instilled in her at home helped her, read a statement from cnn.com.

"The more I think about it, inheritance is not about money or property or legacy. It's the values you instill in your children. Teach them to do the right thing and to stand up for themselves and others, for the benefit of their future selves and the people around them. Everything else is secondary," Sonam said.

For Sonam, her parents' relationship is like a Bollywood movie.

"Anil, an actor, and Sunita, a former model and fashion designer, met in high school, fell in love, and have been happily married for 35 years," she said.

"When we were young, my brother, sister and I would be embarrassed when they called each other 'baby' and were affectionate in front of us. But they were best friends and partners, supporting one another's goals and working together to raise their family, regardless of what society dictated."

The actress continued: "Watching them, I learned the value of hard work, honesty, tolerance and a strong moral compass, and that what I could accomplish didn't have to be limited or decided by my gender."

"Seeing my parents interact as equals, I knew I too could have a voice someday. I felt empowered to stand up for myself," she added.

Sonam ventured into filmmaking in 2005 as an assistant director for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie 'Black'. She made her acting debut two years later in "Saawariya". Ever since her debut she has featured in over a dozen films comprising commercially successful ones such as 'Khoobsurat', 'Neerja', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' and 'Veere Di Wedding'.

The actress said "the actions and values" she observed at home have guided her throughout her career.