हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ankita Lokhande

Inside Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Bollywood style mehendi ceremony – See pics!

Ankita Lokhande wedding festivities have begun with great pomp and show. She is getting married to her longtime beau Vicky Jain. Now, check out her recent Mehendi pictures which are going viral on social media.

Inside Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Bollywood style mehendi ceremony – See pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain before the year ends and her pre-wedding festivities have already begun. 

Her mehendi ceremony took place on Saturday, December 11 in Mumbai. The actress had a lavish mehendi ceremony followed by a cocktail party. 

 

Bollywood’s most-loved artist Veena Nagda applied mehendi on the hands of Ankita.

For the occasion, dressed in pink outfit, Ankita looked stunning and that radiant bride smile was on place. While her groom-to-be Vicky can be seen dancing to the tunes of the dhol with his friends. 

 

Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda shared few pictures along with Ankita on her Instagram account. She was the one who also applied mehendi on Katrina Kaif’s hands during her wedding with Vicky Kaushal. 

sana

Ankita was seen applying heavy mehendi designs on both of her hands and later Vicky was also seen enjoying the mehendi session. 

 

On Sunday, December 12, Ankita and Vicky will have an engagement ceremony and will finally tie the knot on Tuesday, December 14.

For the unversed, Ankita sprained her leg and was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night. The actress has shared pictures on Instagram stories wherein her injured leg was seen. 
On Saturday, Ankita shared her pre-wedding video with beau Vicky and captioned it as, “The Sands of Time !
Filmed by - @theweddingstory_official
Styled by - @castelino_priyanka
#preweddingshoot….”

 

For the unversed, Ankita and Vicky have been dating for more than 3 years now and never miss a chance to woo their fans with their adorable posts.

Vicky Jain has always stood like a rock through Ankita’s thick and thin.

 

Ankita shot to fame through her popular TV show ‘Pavitra Rishta’ which also starred her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also worked in shows including- ‘Ek Thhi Naayka’ and ‘Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ to name a few. 

She made her Bollywood debut with ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ and was later seen in a supporting role in ‘Baaghi 3’.
  

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ankita Lokhandevicky jainmehendi ceremonypre-wedding festivitiesBollywood stylecelebrity artistVeena Nagda
Next
Story

Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Check out hilarious memes on 'Thalaiva' as he turns 71

Must Watch

PT1M54S

PM Modi's Twitter account hacked for a while