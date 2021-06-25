Inside birthday girl Karisma Kapoor's stunning photo album on Instagram!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor celebrates her birthday on June 25. On turning 47 this year, the gorgeous Kapoor girl was showered with birthday wishes on social media from BFFs and fans.

Been around in the industry for more than two decades, let's take a look at some of Karisma Kapoor's stunning Instagram pictures which will leave you awestruck!

Karisma has hit films like Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, Hero No.1, Biwi No.1, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Hum Saath-Saath Hain,Fiza and Zubeidaa to her credit. She made a comeback with 2012's Dangerous Ishqq and took a sabbatical again. She was last seen in a web series titled 'Mentalhood' and it received a warm response from fans.

Karisma is Babita and Randhir Kapoor's daughter and Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister. She is an avid social media user and often drops interesting posts for her fans.

She tied the knot with businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003 and got divorced in 2016. The couple has two kids from the marriage - Samaira and Kiaan.

Here's wishing Karisma Kapoor a very Happy birthday!