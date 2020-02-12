हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Inside Kamya Panjabi-Shalabh Dang's dreamy wedding ceremony – Watch

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang began their wedding rituals with Mata Ki Chowki and Kamya even shared a picture with Maa Durga idol at her place.

Inside Kamya Panjabi-Shalabh Dang&#039;s dreamy wedding ceremony – Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Famous television actress Kamya Panjabi got married to businessman beau Shalabh Dang on February 10, 2020. The bride and groom looked beautiful in a traditional wedding ceremony which was attended by close friends and family members.

Kamya, who has a huge fan base on social media, decided to share highlights from her wedding with fans. She shared pictures and video of her dreamy wedding affair. Her video caption reads, #shubhmangalkasha With tears of joy I share my happiness with each one of you through this beautiful video by @theglamweddingofficial team @shalabhdang #10thfeb2020

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#shubhmangalkasha @shalabhdang @theglamweddingofficial #mehendikirasm

A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya) on

The duo began their wedding rituals with Mata Ki Chowki and Kamya even shared a picture with Maa Durga idol at her place.

On the work front, Kamya plays a negative character in popular daily soap 'Shakti—Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. She has been in the entertainment business for more than a decade now and delivered some amazing performances on the small screens.

 

