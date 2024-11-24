Inside Kartik Aaryan’s Birthday Bash: Actor’s Guitar Performance Steals The Spotlight

Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 34th birthday in Goa on November 22 with close friends, showcasing his hidden talent for playing the guitar. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star treated fans to a glimpse of his special day by sharing pictures on social media, while several inside photos and videos from the celebration have since gone viral.

The photos, initially shared by Kartik’s team member Milan Kepchaki, capture the actor enjoying a relaxed musical evening with friends. One candid moment shows Kartik with a beaming smile as he waits for dinner, radiating happiness on his special day.

In another set of pictures, Kartik is seen lounging by the pool in a stylish pink shirt paired with white pants, matching sneakers, and trendy black sunglasses. The actor’s casual yet chic look perfectly complemented the beachside vibes of his celebration.

Adding to the charm of the evening was the unique birthday invite, which read, "You are cordially invited to your own Birthday Eve Party November 21, 9:30 pm onwards." The invite specified a formal dress code for the celebration, which took place “in the sand below the stars” at St. Regis beachside.

Kartik’s friend and Satyaprem Ki Katha producer, Shahreen Mantri Kedia, also shared a heartfelt birthday post. She included an unseen video of Kartik showcasing his guitar skills, leaving fans in awe of his musical talent. The post read:

"Happy Birthday, my multi-talented friend….Here’s to many more years of laughter, memories, and a bond that only grows stronger with time. Wishing you all the happiness and success in the world @kartikaaryan."

Ahead of the celebration, Kartik had shared a serene picture of himself standing by the beach, enjoying the sunset and the waves at his feet.

On the professional front, Kartik is gearing up for Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, where he will star alongside Bhumi Pednekar. According to a recent Bollywood Hungama report, Raveena Tandon has also joined the cast, taking on an exciting role in the film.