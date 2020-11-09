Inside Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan's 18th birthday party

New Delhi: Malaika Arora and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan turned 18 today and his mom made sure it was special for him. Malaika has shared snippets from Arhaan's birthday party while giving a sneak peek of his childhood moments. The Bollywood diva shared a video featuring herself, Arhaan, Arbaaz and other family members and captioned it, "Our baby boy turns 18."

Meanwhile, another photo of the mother-son duo is with their pet dog Casper. Malaika looks ravishing in a black top and trousers and rests her face on Arhaan's shoulder and they pose. "All mine," she wrote.

Take a look at Arhaan's birthday-special album here:

Meanwhile, Malaika's sister Armita Arora also had a super special wish for the birthday boy. "Our numero uno! My partner in rhyme n crime ... You the best our baby boi ... Be the voice of reason always, stay handsome, funny, sensitive, annoying and everything else we love about you ... Happy 18 youth, love you big time," she said.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, who married in 1998, got divorced in 2017. Arhaan is their only child.