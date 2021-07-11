हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neetu Kapoor

Inside Neetu Kapoor’s extended birthday bash with Ranbir, Riddhima, Manish Malhotra and friends!

Seems like Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebrations are going to be never-ending. As the veteran actress celebrated her 63rd birthday on July 8, her family and her close friends on Saturday evening called for another round of celebrations. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Seems like Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebrations are going to be never-ending. As the veteran actress celebrated her 63rd birthday on July 8, her family and her close friends on Saturday evening called for another round of celebrations. 

Well, you that read. 

In the pictures, shared by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, we can see her husband Bharat Sahni along with daughter Samara, and Ranbir Kapoor in one frame.

balle

Apart from them, the guest list also included ace designer and close friend Manish Malhotra among others. 

manish

Even Manish, took to his Instagram handle to shares some pictures and wrote, “#selﬁe #love .. @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @neetu54 #ranbirkapoor @brat.man @ritadhody @shabskofficial @sunset.sue #funtimes #moments #selfies #fun #memories..”

 

Earlier to this, on the eve of Neetu’s birthday, entire Kapoor clan was seen celebrating her special day together.

 

Right from Ranbir Kapoor with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, to Adaar Jain everyone was present in the grand celebration. 

Kareena and Karisma’s parents Babita and Randhir were also present. Alia’s family including Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt were also present at the event. 

On the workfront, Neetu will be next seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo.'

 

 

 

