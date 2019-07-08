Inside pics from Malaika Arora's Sunday brunch with friends

New Delhi: Malaika Arora, who recently returned from New York, partied hard with her friends on Sunday. Malaika was spotted in the city twice through the day and both the times, once coming out of a store and later with her friends.

She looked extremely chic in a white floral print skirt with a matching halter neck top. She complemented her OOTD with white sneakers and trendy shades.

Malaika has shared pictures from the brunch and it looks like they had a blast. Take a look at their pictures here:

They also greeted the paparazzi outside the party venue.

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Malaika has been trending on and off for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple confirmed that they are dating each other while vacationing in New York for Arjun's birthday.

To wish the actor, she posted a loved-up picture of them together and wrote, "Happy birthday my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor ... love and happiness always."

While he posted this for Malaika:

They returned to India over the weekend.