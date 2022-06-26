New Delhi: TV actress Ridhima Pandit hosted a star-studded birthday bash to celebrate her special day. Many of her celeb pals showed up at the party and had a lot of fun. Pictures and videos are surfacing all over the internet and fans are loving it.

The actress who turned a year older celebrated her birthday with family and close friends from the industry like Karishma Tanna, Krystle Dsouza, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhi Dogra, Raveena Tandon, Sehban Azim, Ekta Kapoor and many more.

Ridhima looked gorgeous in a silver sequenced dress and paired it with gorgeous silver heels. She opted for glam yet light makeup and looked absolutely stunning.

All the guests were seen having a blast amidst selfies, laughter, and lots of wining and dining!

Ridhima came into the limelight due to her acting debut in 2016 with the show 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant', where she played Rajni, a super humanoid robot. Currently, she is not working with any show or daily soap but she sure keeps herself connected with her fans through social media.