NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Ridhima Pandit's star-studded birthday bash ft Raveena Tandon, Ekta Kapoor and more

Ridhima Pandit celebrated her birthday with family and close friends from the industry like Karishma Tanna, Krystle Dsouza, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhi Dogra, Raveena Tandon, Sehban Azim, Ekta Kapoor and many more.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 06:12 PM IST
  • tress Ridhima Pandit hosted a star-studded birthday bash to celebrate her special day.
  • Many of her celeb pals showed up at the party and had a lot of fun.
  • Pictures and videos are surfacing all over the internet and fans are loving it.

Trending Photos

Inside pics from Ridhima Pandit's star-studded birthday bash ft Raveena Tandon, Ekta Kapoor and more

New Delhi: TV actress Ridhima Pandit hosted a star-studded birthday bash to celebrate her special day. Many of her celeb pals showed up at the party and had a lot of fun. Pictures and videos are surfacing all over the internet and fans are loving it.

The actress who turned a year older celebrated her birthday with family and close friends from the industry like Karishma Tanna, Krystle Dsouza, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhi Dogra, Raveena Tandon, Sehban Azim, Ekta Kapoor and many more.

Ridhima looked gorgeous in a silver sequenced dress and paired it with gorgeous silver heels. She opted for glam yet light makeup and looked absolutely stunning.

All the guests were seen having a blast amidst selfies, laughter, and lots of wining and dining!

 

Ridhima came into the limelight due to her acting debut in 2016 with the show 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant', where she played Rajni, a super humanoid robot. Currently, she is not working with any show or daily soap but she sure keeps herself connected with her fans through social media.

EntertainmentRidhima PanditRidhima Pandit birthdayRidhima Pandit birthday partyEkta KapoorRaveena tandonArbaaz Khan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath