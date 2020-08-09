हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rana Daggubati

Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding in Hyderabad

Pictures from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding ceremony are breathtaking and all over the internet. 

Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj&#039;s wedding in Hyderabad
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@upasanakaminenikonidela

New Delhi: Actor Rana Daggubati got married to his fiancee Miheeka Bajaj in an intimate wedding ceremony on Saturday. The wedding venue was Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad and was attended by just family members and close friends due to the coronavirus regulations. Pictures from the ceremony are breathtaking and all over the internet. 

The bride and the groom looked absolutely ravishing in their attires. Rana was dapper in an off-white dhoti-kurta set while Miheeka looked resplendent in a white lehenga which she paired with a red bridal dupatta and heavy jewellery. 

On the guest list were top Telugu stars such as Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, besides Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, who is Rana's cousin.

Here are the pictures from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding ceremony:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #ranawedsmiheeka ... the most adorable @miheeka  Welcome to the family ...  @reelsandframes

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations Rana & Miheeka !!!!!!!! now we’ll all live happily every after @ranadaggubati @miheeka

A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Finally my hulk is married wishing @ranadaggubati @miheeka a very happy life together!!

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan) on

Fan clubs have also shared pictures and videos from the ceremony:

Rana and Miheeka also hosted haldi and mehendi ceremonies ahead of the wedding and looked absolutely stunning together. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And life moves fwd in smiles :) Thank you 

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ready!! 

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Miheeka  (@miheekabajaj) on

Rana Daggubati introduced his ladylove on social media in May. The couple had a small roka ceremony in Hyderabad later in the month.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And it’s official!! 

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

Miheeka is an entrepreneur. She hails from a business family of Hyderabad. She is the founder of an interior design label and event management company named Dew Drop Design Studio.

Congratulations Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj!

