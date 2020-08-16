हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saif Ali Khan

Inside Saif Ali Khan's 50th birthday party with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and others

Pictures from Saif Ali Khan's midnight birthday bash have taken over the internet and how! 

Inside Saif Ali Khan&#039;s 50th birthday party with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and others
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@khemster2

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan ringed in his 50th birthday on Sunday with a house party at midnight. Kareena Kapoor and Saif hosted Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu at their home on Saturday night. Pictures from the party have been shared by them on social media and the posts have taken over the internet and how! 

Kareena posted a special birthday wish for Saif and also collated an adorable moment of the couple spent at the party. "Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life," read Kareena's post for Saif. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

"Happy 50th Saifu! Coolest brother in law ever," read Karisma's post for Saif.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy 50th Saifu ! Coolest brother in law ever #family #aboutlastnight #happybirthday #lockdowncelebration

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Soha Ali Khan shared a picture with Saif and Kunal Kemmu and wrote, "Happy 50th birthday bhai!! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead."

Kunal posted a picture of Kareena and Saif cutting the cake and wished him happy birthday. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Birthday Bhai 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child together. Earlier this week, the couple announced: "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support - Saif and Kareena." 

Kareena and Saif, who married in October 2012, are parents to a son named Taimur. He was born in December 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena has 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Takht' in the pipeline. Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' and 'Bhoot Police'.

Tags:
Saif Ali KhanKareena Kapoor KhanSaif Ali Khan Kareena KapoorSaif Ali Khan birthday
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares childhood pic of actor along with inspiring quote on fighting injustice
  • 25,89,682Confirmed
  • 49,980Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M32S

Devotees Start Thronging Vaishno Devi Shrine as Authorities Reopen Religious Place