Inside Saif Ali Khan's 50th birthday party with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and others

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan ringed in his 50th birthday on Sunday with a house party at midnight. Kareena Kapoor and Saif hosted Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu at their home on Saturday night. Pictures from the party have been shared by them on social media and the posts have taken over the internet and how!

Kareena posted a special birthday wish for Saif and also collated an adorable moment of the couple spent at the party. "Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life," read Kareena's post for Saif.

"Happy 50th Saifu! Coolest brother in law ever," read Karisma's post for Saif.

Soha Ali Khan shared a picture with Saif and Kunal Kemmu and wrote, "Happy 50th birthday bhai!! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead."

Kunal posted a picture of Kareena and Saif cutting the cake and wished him happy birthday.

Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child together. Earlier this week, the couple announced: "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support - Saif and Kareena."

Kareena and Saif, who married in October 2012, are parents to a son named Taimur. He was born in December 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena has 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Takht' in the pipeline. Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' and 'Bhoot Police'.