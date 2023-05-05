Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Surprise Birthday Party On The Sets Of 'Citadel'- See Pics

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently busy shooting for her new project ‘Citadel’ based on the American spy-thriller of the same name. The actress celebrated her birthday on April 28, however, a week later, the actress shared snippets from the celebration from the sets of ‘Citadel’.

In the caption, Samantha mentioned that she wanted a low-key birthday without any surprises, cakes or balloons, however, what happened was completely contrary to her expectations. “The rules were simple.. no surprises, no cake, certainly no f**in balloons I clearly get what I want The week that was,” she wrote. In the pictures, however, the creators of the show Raj & DK could be seen giving her a surprise party.

Fans were very excited to see Samantha’s pictures from the impromptu birthday party and shared their love for her in the comments section. “you deserve this much love all over world and THANKYOU for EXISTING Sammy,” a user commented. “Queen’s birthday was there and she was saying not to celebrate…This is not done @samantharuthprabhuoffl …We have the right to celebrate our queen and ‘The Samantha Ruth Prabhu’ s birthday…Love u back to the moon,” another user commented.

See the pics shared by Samantha

Samantha was last seen in Telugu mythological film ‘Shaakuntalam’ which received positive response from the critics, however, the film failed to impress audiences at the box office. She will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film `Khusi` opposite Vijay Deverakonda apart from ‘Citadel’.