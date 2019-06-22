Inside Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal's day out in Mumbai - See pics

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan checked in to the weekend by spending time with girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The couple was clicked outside a gym in Juhu on Friday. While Natasha chose to stay away from the media glare, Varun posed with full swag! Both of them were casually dressed and left the place in the same car.

Here are the pictures from Varun and Natasha's day out in Mumbai:

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The couple is often spotted in and about the city. Just a few days ago, they returned from a vacation from an undisclosed location.

Varun and Natasha have been in a relationship for quite some time now. The actor, who earlier used to keep his personal life guarded, opened up about his equation with Natasha on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan 6' last December. Varun said that he is indeed dating Natasha and plans to marry her.

It is being said that the couple is expected to marry by the end of 2019.

On the work front, Varun, last seen in 'Kalank', recently finished filming Remo D'Souza's dance film 'Street Dancer 3D' with Shraddha Kapoor. He has also signed up for 'Coolie No 1' remake opposite Sara Ali Khan.