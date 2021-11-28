हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yami Gautam

Inside Yami Gautam's 33rd birthday celebrations with hubby Aditya Dhar - See pics

Yami Gautam shared adorable pictures of her cake-cutting birthday celebrations at home with her husband Aditya Dhar.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Yami Gautam received a plethora of wishes as she turned 33 on Sunday, but the sweetest wish that caught fans` attention on social media was of her husband-director Aditya Dhar.

On his Instagram handle, Aditya shared a picture of Yami decked up in an all-red ensemble, giving true vibes of a newly married bride.

Sharing the snap, he wrote, "Happy Birthday My Love!" Yami re-shared Aditya`s post on her Instagram story and wrote, "Best birthday my love!!! Feel so blessed."She also shared a glimpse of the cake cutting celebration with her family at their residence.

 

Several celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jacqueline Fernandez among others also wished the `Bala` actor a happy birthday on social media.

For the unversed, this is Yami`s first birthday post her wedding with director Aditya Dhar.

Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4 in Himachal Pradesh. 

