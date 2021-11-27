हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's cousin sister SHUTS down rumours of his wedding with Katrina Kaif!

Vicky Kaushal's cousin sister recently broke her silence on his rumoured wedding with Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal&#039;s cousin sister SHUTS down rumours of his wedding with Katrina Kaif!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Amid strong rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's marriage, the 'Sardar Udham' actor's cousin sister Upasana Vohra has denied all reports of the duo getting hitched.

In an interview with a leading daily, Vohra expressed that reports about the starry wedding are rumours. 

She told Dainik Bhasker, "Reports about preparations for the wedding dates are all rumours being spread in the media. The marriage is not taking place. If such a thing happens, they will announce it. In Bollywood, such rumours are often circulated and later it turns out that it was something else. They are just temporary rumours. I had a talk with my brother recently. There is nothing like that. I don't want to comment on this issue anymore, but the marriage is not taking place at the moment."

 

According to reports, the duo is supposed to be tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in December in Rajasthan.

While there has been no official statement from the couple till now, the internet is filled with speculation about their wedding ceremonies, and whether it will be an extremely close-knit affair.

 

As per reports, the wedding will be held at a fort resort in Rajasthan with a strict 'no phones' policy.

Ever since the news broke about Katrina and Vicky's wedding, the rumoured couple has been extremely tight-lipped about it.

 

Earlier this year, the couple reportedly had a 'Roka' ceremony at filmmaker Kabir Khan's residence in Mumbai. Rumours are also there that the couple will have a court marriage in Mumbai before flying to Rajasthan for their grand but intimate wedding. 

