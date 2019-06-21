International Yoga Day 2019: Bipasha Basu, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher and others perform asanas for holistic living

New Delhi: Living a healthy life is the ultimate aim of each individual and what better than yoga! The ancient practice of maintaining a healthy mind, body and soul is widely followed by celebrities across the globe.

Celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher and many others took to their social media handles and shared pictures of them acing the asanas. Check out here:

International Day of Yoga or simply Yoga Day is marked every year on June 21. It was unanimously declared by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Several B-Town celebs practise yoga such as Shilpa Shetty, Vidya Malvade, Malaika Arora among various others.

Yoga is important and beneficial to maintain a healthy mind, body and soul. The Yoga Day celebration first began in 2015.

Happy International Day of Yoga to all!