International Yoga Day 2020: Manushi Chhillar on the benefits of yoga and how it has helped her

New Delhi: As the world celebrates International Yoga Day, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar says she is indebted to yoga for making her stronger physically and mentally. Manushi feels extremely proud that yoga is India’s gift to the world and it’s benefitting scores of people worldwide.

“Yoga has invaluable and innumerable health benefits and I’m proud that it is India’s gift to the world. Yoga has become a sanctuary for so many people across the world and helped them in so many ways. I recommend everyone should add yoga to their routines to understand the benefits that one can unlock for themselves,” Manushi said in a statement on Sunday,

The former beauty queen, who is all set to debut in Bollywood soon, also credits yoga for her fit body. “Yoga has been a part of my life since school. More than what it does physically, I feel it has made me more aware, more conscious and I can say, in a way, yoga has made me stronger. I’ve enjoyed adding it to my rest days as it helps me maintain my flexibility,” she added.

Meanwhile, Manushi listed down the positive things yoga has taught her, including patience and said that yoga has enhanced her sense of focus.

“Yoga has taught me patience, taught me to discard things from my mind that’s unimportant. It’s helped my outlook towards life, made my focus sharper and helped me take better life decisions,” she elaborated.

Manushi Chhillar was crowned Miss World in 2017, 17 years after actress Priyanka Chopra won the title for India. ‘Prithviraj’ opposite superstar Akshay Kumar is Manushi’s upcoming film, which marks her debut in the movie industry.