IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Aryan Khan, Suhana's FIRST appearance together sans dad SRK goes viral!

New Delhi: For the first time ever, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan made an appearance at an event recently. Along with his sister Suhana, Aryan Khan was seen attending the Pre-IPL Auction 2022 briefing held in Mumbai. The star kids filled in for their superstar father Shah Rukh Khan ahead of the IPL mega auction 2022.

SRK co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Team along with actress friend Juhi Chawla and the Khan brother-sister duo represented their dad at the event. Now, inside pictures from the event have flooded the internet and netizens can't really keep calm. Take a look here:

MY Name Is Khan & I am The Future King Of Bollywood #AryanKhan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/E7BjR0mbnI — योगी (SRKIAN) (@Asliy0gi) February 11, 2022

Both Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan can be seen wearing masks and paying all attention to the event. Juhi’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta also attended the event and was spotted with the Khan duo.

Last year, Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for conspiracy, possession, sale, purchase and illicit trafficking of banned substances.

The court in its order noted that Aryan Khan was not found in possession of any objectionable substance and this fact has not been disputed. Merchant and Dhamecha were found to be in illegal possession of drugs, the quantity of which is considered a small quantity.

Aryan Khan had walked out of the Arthur Road prison on October 30.