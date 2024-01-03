New Delhi: Adding more excitement to the new year 2024 is the news of Ira Khan's wedding with her beau Nupur Shikhare. Keeping the internet abuzz with the pre-wedding ceremonies, it just becomes imperative to compile all details here about Aamir Khan's daughter wedding.

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare

An active advocate of mental well-being, Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot with her beau fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. The couple has been quite open about their love on social media. They got officially engaged in 2022 and is currently preparing for their D-Day.

The Wedding Date

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding is scheduled to take place on January 3, 2024. Taking to her instagram, Ira shared the wedding invitations.

Wedding Venue

According to News18, a few wedding festivities are slated to unfold at the luxurious Taj Lands End Hotel in Bandra, Mumbai. Although, the pre-wedding celebrations are in progress at the residences of both the bride and groom. Recently, there was a glimpse of Aamir Khan's house adorned with radiant lights was also unveiled.

Wedding Traditions

Taking the traditional route, it seems that the couple is ensuring to take the cultural route to mark their wedding traditions. A few months ago, they took part in the Kelvan ceremony, a traditional Marathi ritual. According to the ritual, the families of the bride and groom invite each other for a meal, exchanging gifts as tokens of love.

Haldi Ceremony

Ira's mother, Reena Dutta were spotted on January 2 in traditional ensembles. Kiran Rao, and other attendees were spotted adorned in traditional Nauvari sarees.

Jewelry & Food

The jewelry for the wedding has been sourced from a well-known store in Matunga, Mumbai. As far as food is concerned, it is anticipated that the wedding feast to showcase the rich flavors of Maharashtrian cuisine.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding Reception

Ira's relative, Faisal Khan shared details with the paparazzi and unveiled plans for a lavish Mumbai reception on January 13. This particular event is dedicated to friends and family from the film industry.

Ira Khan’s Invitations For Bridesmaids

Taking a creative approach, Ira invited her friends to the wedding in a unique way. She opted for a heart-shaped puzzle that posed the question, asking them to be her bridesmaids.

Zayn Marie

Taking to Instagram, Ira's cousin Zayn Marie shared a delightful update on her Instagram. Shw wrote, "She's a hot priest!!! I Can't wait to marry you two.”