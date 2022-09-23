Ira said Yes! Aamir Khan's daughter engaged to long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare- WATCH

New Delhi: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare finally put a ring on their relationship. The couple, who has been together for over two years now, shared the happy news via a video revealing that Nupur proposed and Ira said yes!

Nupur participated in a cycling event post which, he got down on one knee with a ring in his hand and asked Ira to marry him. The adorable proposal led to Ira screaming a big 'yes' and they sealed the deal with a kiss. Ira shared the video on her official Insta handle and wrote in the caption, "Popeye: She said yes, Ira: Hehe I said yes."

Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. Also many celeb pals of the couple dropped in congratulations. Aamir Khan's rumoured girlfriend Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, "This is the sweetest thing I have ever seen. Uff. @nupur_shikhare so filmy uff." Rhea Chakraborty commented, "Congratulations you guys". Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend, Rohman Shawl wrote, "Congratulations you two @nupur_shikhare @khan.ira." Huma Qureshi commented, "OmG !! congratulations you both." Hazel Keech Singh wrote, "Waaaaaaaaaaa Tich no more a Tich! Congratulations you two cuites!"

Ira and Nupur made their relationship official in the year 2020 on Promise Day. Ever since they have been sharing adorable posts with each other and blessing her feeds.