‘Irrfan, do you miss our conversations?’: Sutapa Sikdar remembers late actor, posts old pic!

New Delhi: Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar never misses any chance to treat fans with some of the most cherished memories with her late husband and actor which the couple shared together.

Sutapa is often seen sharing unseen pictures and anecdotes from their personal lives and remembered Irrfan on every aspect of her life.

Recently, Sutapa shared a throwback picture of their son Babil and Irrfan and captioned it as, “When father and son work on the same film 'on' and 'off' camera - I don't know what they were discussing but it always seemed like a life or death matter (whether it be the difference in the taste of today's nimbu Pani to that of yesterday's or perhaps some actual existential inquiry). Irrfan do you miss our conversations? Babil misses these terribly. may you give me the place of second best conversation companion in your life Babil atam. I know I can never fill the void you feel. #parenting#irrfan#fatherson#babilkhan…”

The picture showed their son Babil and Irrfan on the sets of a film when they worked together.

For the unversed, Babil is the son of late actor Irrfan Khan and film producer Sutapa Sikdar. Irrfan died in April (2020) after having a colon infection. The actor was just 53 years old. He was first diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour in 2018 for which he had undergone treatment and even chemotherapy. However, later he developed an infection and succumbed to the deadly Cancer. His untimely demise has created a huge vacuum in the Hindi film industry.

Babil recently, dropped out of his University of Westminster in London to focus on his acting career in Bollywood. He is all set to follow in his father’s footsteps and is going to pursue a career in acting.

He has bagged his first movie with Anushka Sharma’s production house ‘Clean Slate Filmz’ and will be seen in Tripti Dimri starrer Netflix film ‘Qala’. He is also working on a project with director Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri.