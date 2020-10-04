हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan in an unseen pic shared by son Babil

In the image, we can see Irrfan holding toddler Babil in his arms.

Irrfan Khan in an unseen pic shared by son Babil

Mumbai: Babil Khan, the elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has posted a rare picture of him with his father.

In the image, we can see Irrfan holding toddler Babil in his arms.

"Death is painful for the living, for those dearest to your heart, but you taught me that death is only the beginning. So I'm here celebrating your life in my mind, divine bitter-sweetness.

"I was listening to 'The Beatles' then you got me obsessed with aThe Doors' and we used to sing along. I sing those songs still now, I feel you then," Babil wrote on Instagram giving a glimpse how he is celebrating Irrfan after his demise.

Irrfan breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29 after battling colon cancer for months.

Tags:
Irrfan Khanbabil khanirrfan khan pics
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan posts hilarious conversation about 'snoring and ignoring'
  • 65,49,373Confirmed
  • 1,01,782Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,45,82,924Confirmed
  • 10,27,823Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M31S

Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple see the light of dawn?