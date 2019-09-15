Irrfan Khan spotted at airport in wheelchair

Mumbai: Irrfan Khan arrived in Mumbai from an overseas shoot on Friday, seated on a wheelchair. The actor was spotted at Mumbai airport when he returned after shooting for his upcoming film "Angrezi Medium" in Londo.

Videos and pictures doing the rounds on the Internet show that the actor is hiding his face as he is led out of the airpot on a wheelchair. He sports a blue cap, light black jacket, blue denims and white sneakers, reports "hindustantimes.com".

Meanwhile, fans expressed concern ever since photographs and videos of the actor on wheelchair went viral. Many criticised the media for hounding him on arrival at the airport.

One user wrote: "Shame on you. Why you need to record him when he is not comfortable? Leave him alone. "

Another commented: "Could you please give him some privacy at this time. Get well soon Irrfan."

Irrfan got diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour last year. For several months, he stayed abroad for treatment.

In April, Irrfan took to social media to shar his thoughts on the prayers, blessings and love he received while he was fighting the ailment.

"Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support.

"It soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart," Irrfan wrote with a photograph in which he reflects joy," he wrote.