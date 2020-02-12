Irrfan Khan's heartwarming voice note on 'Angrezi Medium' trailer release is a must-watch for every fan!

New Delhi: Talented Hindi cinema star, Irrfan Khan has recorded a heart-touching voice message for his fans across the globe, eagerly waiting for 'Angrezi Medium' to hit the screens. The ailing actor has beautifully described his emotions and even shed light on his health update.

Irrfan urged his fans to shower 'Angrezi Medium' with the same amount of love it gave to 'Hindi Medium. He added that because his health doesn't permit him to get into extensive promotions, he still wants everyone to sure go and watch this labour of love and hard work.

Watch the Angrezi Medium montage with Irrfan's unmissable voice in the background:

The 'Angrezi Medium' trailer will be unveiled on February 13, 2020.

The film stars Irrfan Khan in the lead role and for the first time, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be sharing screen space with him. Actress Radhika Madan plays his reel daughter in the movie.

Angrezi Medium is a sequel to 2017 superhit 'Hindi Medium' which starred Irrfan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in the lead, marking her Bollywood debut.

Angrezi Medium is slated to hit the screens on March 20, 2020.

Meanwhile, Irrfan is battling neuroendocrine tumour and is undergoing treatment for the same in London. After recovering well, the actor did return to India last year and completed his film shoot but again rushed to the United Kingdom for his medical treatment.

Here's hoping he recovers fully soon as fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite talent back home hale and hearty!