Irrfan Khan's son Babil hits back at trolls for being called 'girl using make-up'

NEW DELHI: Babil, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, is an active social media user. The young lad often shares interesting posts that keep his followers entertained. He also often shares throwback pictures of his late father that come with heartfelt posts.

A few days back, he had shared a picture of himself in which he was seen with a face mask, probably a charcoal mask. While some of his followers praised, there were some who trolled him for investing his time in skincare and went on to question him if he was a girl.

Now, Babil had taken to social media and spoke about the incident. He said he loves being a man and looking after his skin. He shared two videos on Instagram, one showing how he woke up with a black spot under his eyes, and another showing how his skin started to glow after a small DIY session.

Along with the video, he also penned down a strong message for his trolls. "Can you believe some people STILL go, “Are you a girl?” when I apply face masks or make-up before going out? I think every person is made up of a cosmic duality and what truly makes you a man is recognising the woman inside you. You are not a man till you realise your feminine dimension, because that exactly is toxic masculinity. I love looking after my skin, I love looking sexy, I love women and I love being a man," the aspiring actor wrote in a post on Instagram.

The post was flooded with comments from his followers in no time. One user wrote, "Most people have average minds and below-average hearts. I love my inner male. And celebrate him as much as I do the woman within. More Power to Celebration." Another user wrote, "You have my heart for that caption!"

"Really love how you’ve understood the true sense .. it’s best to like taking care of yourself," wrote another user.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 this year. The actor par-excellence battled a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour - for which he had undergone treatment for it in London. He first informed about his illness on social media sending fans into a state of shock.

His son Babil keeps his memories alive by sharing stories about the late actor and photographs of him on social media. The late actor is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayaan.