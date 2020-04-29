Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa's Facebook profile picture will make you teary-eyed!

New Delhi: Indian cinema's legendary actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, leaving behind a legacy unparalleled. The 53-year-old actor was rushed to Kokilaben hospital due to colon infection a day before. The actor par excellence battled a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour for two long years and had shared the news of his illness first on social media.

In all of his struggle, his wife and NSD companion Sutapa Sikdar stood like a rock with him. A month ago on March 21, Sutapa had changed her Facebook profile picture and put one with Irrfan. The image is now being widely circulated on social media.

This will probably make you teary-eyed, especially at a time when not only the country but also globally fans and celebs are mourning Irrfan's untimely demise.

Irrfan's last rites were performed today at the Versova Kabrastan in Andheri, Mumbai. His relatives and close ones paid their last respects.

"The legendary actor was buried at the Versova Kabrastan at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss", read the official statement.

May his soul rest in peace!