Is Adele secretly engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul? Know details!

As per Page Six, Adele could possibly be engaged with her beau Rich Paul, as she was recently spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger at the 2022 BRIT Awards.The 33-year-old looked resplendent in a black coloured custom Giorgio Armani Prive dress that she wore for the event.

Although she took three major accolades at the ceremony, her massive diamond ring has made her the talk of the town.

The ‘Easy On Me’ songstress is currently dating sports agent Paul, with whom she reportedly "sobbed and shouted" over the phone while preparing for her recently postponed Las Vegas residency.

"Adele's been crying and couldn't get through a single full rehearsal for the past month," said a source linked to the management team at Caesars Palace, where the shows were to take place.

"Just constantly on the phone with Rich ... loudly shouting and sobbing," the source added in a statement to Page Six.

Rumours of her breakup with Paul started doing the rounds on the internet when a Las Vegas-based journalist said, "There are rumblings that there are stresses related to Adele’s relationship."

However, ‘The Rolling in the Deep’ star was quick to combat the false narrative. She posted a blurry selfie on her Instagram account last week of herself smiling, giving a shoutout to the NBA insider at the end.

"Hiya, so I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I'll also be popping in to see Graham [Norton] for a chat on the couch while I'm in town too! I'm looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love," she shared at the time.

Reportedly, Adele and Paul have been dating for around six months and were first spotted sitting together at Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals last summer.

For the unversed, Adele is also a mother to 9-year-old son Angelo Adkins whom she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.