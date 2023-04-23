topStoriesenglish2598119
KATRINA KAIF

Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Actress Sparks Rumours With Her Recent Appearance At Arpita Sharma's Eid Bash - Watch

The actress sparked pregnancy rumours at Salman Khan's sister's Eid party on Saturday night.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
  The actress sparked pregnancy rumours at Salman Khan's sister's Eid party on Saturday night.
  • Her appearance after months and the oversized outfit have fans speculating that she could be expecting her first baby with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Actress Sparks Rumours With Her Recent Appearance At Arpita Sharma's Eid Bash - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif was MIA for a few weeks and fans surely missed her. The actress was finally seen last night as she attended Aayush Sharma, Arpita Sharma'a annual Eid bash. Katrina turned heads in a gorgeous ethnic outfit but fans are speculating that the actress is hiding her 'baby bump.' 

The actress sparked pregnancy rumours at Salman Khan's sister's Eid party on Saturday night. Her appearance after months and the oversized outfit have fans speculating that she could be expecting her first baby with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

Pictures and videos of the actress slaying in a traditional anarkali suit are going viral on social media. The actress made a solo appearance at the Eid bash but she was seen a little conscious about her dupatta from which, fans are speculating that the actress was hiding her baby bump.

'Is she pregnant? Like I don’t see her at the gym anymore and she looks like she gained some weight plus…she isn’t shooting any movie ATM!' a fan noted. 'Yeh pregnant lag rahi hai…' added another. 'She looks beautiful and like herself. I hate to be that person but she might be pregnant indeed… seems to be making a conscious effort to be draping her front,' a user shared. 'Definitely preggers. She never is so conscious about carrying dupattas. Either way I’m so happy for her. She’s gorgeous,' a third user wrote.

Vicky and Katrina got married in 2021 December in Rajasthan. The couple were dating in secret for two years before tying the knot. Last year Katrina spilled beans about her relationship with Vicky on the seventh season of 'Koffee with Karan'. "I did not even know much about him (Vicky). He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

