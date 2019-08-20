close

Alia Bhatt

Is KL Rahul dating Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan?

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, is rumoured to be in a relationship with popular cricketer KL Rahul. A picture of them shared by Akansha on Instagram had sparked off link-up rumors.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, is rumoured to be in a relationship with popular cricketer KL Rahul. A picture of them shared by Akansha on Instagram had sparked off link-up rumors.

However, in an interview with Bombay Times, Rahul neither denied or nor accepted the rumours. He said, "Oh, all these things have been written about? I don’t really read the papers, so I don’t know what has been written about me. I have learned to keep my personal life personal and not make it a thing to talk about. I am committed to cricket right now.”

He chose to maintain silence over his relationship status. On being asked about his current status, Rahul said, “I don’t really know. When I figure that out, I will give you a call and tell you.”

In April this year, Akansha shared a picture of herself with KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty in the frame and captioned it,“...n i’m so good with that.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

KL Rahul was earlier rumoured to be dating Nidhhi Agerwal and Athiya Shetty but he had denied being in a relationship with any of them. Akansha and Alia share an unbreakable bond and their pictures are a testimony to the fact that even stardom couldn't come in between their friendship.

Alia Bhattakansha ranjan kapoorKL RahulAthiya ShettyNidhi Aggerwal
