Is marriage on the cards for Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat? Actress spills the beans

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 queen Shamita Shetty is finally reunited with her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat after spending a series of months away from him in the Bigg Boss house. In a recent interview, she revealed that she is ecstatic to be in a relationship after so long as she had been single for a very long time and realised it during COVID.

Speaking about marriage plans with Raqesh, Shamita said that she wants to see where that goes but she does want to settle down.

She told ETimes, "During COVID I really realised that I was alone and the loneliness got to me. I’ve been single for a very long time and I live my life my way or by my own terms. I definitely missed having a partner."

"I am happy that I’ve one right now. Let’s see where that goes but yes I would like to settle down, work and also have my babies. There’s a lot that I want to do," she said.

She also said that she wants to get to know Raqesh better in the real world since they met on a game show (Bigg Boss OTT) and has hopes for a positive future with him.

Shamita Shetty met Raqesh Bapat during their stint in Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT. The two fell in love during the show and since then have been going strong. Raqesh was also present at the finale of Bigg Boss 15 to cheer for Shamita Shetty.

The duo also performed to romantic songs together during the finale.