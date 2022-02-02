Shamita Shetty cannot stop smiling as Raqesh Bapat lifts her in his arms on her birthday: PICS

New Delhi: Mush alert ShaRa fans! Bigg Boss 15 third runner-up actress Shamita Shetty, ringed in her 43rd birthday in the arms of her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat. It has just been two days that Shamita is out of the Slaman Khan hosted reality show after reaching the finale. Shamita was a strong contestant and won numerous hearts for her performance, however, actress Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of BB 15.

Sharing a series of photos with Shamita, Raqesh wrote, “Happy Birthday love @shamitashetty_official”. Shamita’s sister Shilpa Shetty and her Rakhi brother and BB 15 co-contestant Rajiv Adatia liked Raqesh’s post.

Rajiv also shared a picture with Shamita and wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday My Darling Shams!! On your birthday I wish you soooo much happiness and love on this special day! I pray you get all you want in life and much much more! Keep shining and keep soaring higher! Love you God bless you always and forever! @shamitashetty_official”.

Shilpa Shetty also wished her ‘Tunki’ on birthday with a beautiful collage and wrote, “This is how I want to see u always… HAPPY! Wishing you all that and more, my Tunki… my tigress. May this birthday unfold many happy surprises and may all your incredible dreams manifest into reality. Love you and sooo proud of you! Have a great year, my jaan, and may you be blessed with abundance always”.

Shamita Shetty met Raqesh Bapat during their stint in Karan Johar’s hosted Bigg Boss OTT. The two fell in love during the show and since then have been going strong. Raqesh was also present at the finale of Bigg Boss 15 to cheer for Shamita Shetty. The duo also performed on romantic songs together.