Is Sanjay Dutt collaborating with producer Deepak Mukut for his next project? Deets inside!

New Delhi: Producer Deepak Mukut who is known for producing films like Mulk and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana has been in news lately.

According to latest buzz, the producer was spotted with Bollywood’s Khalnayak and good friend Sanjay Dutt recently. The duo’s meet has been making waves that they are going to collaborate for a project soon. Although no official statement has been made by any of them.

A source close to the development informs, “Deepak and Sanjay are very fond of each other and they really do want to work together. They even discussed about it during their recent meeting acknowledging that they do want to collaborate. But as of now, there hasn’t been any finalization of any project or in what capacity either of them want to get involved, but Deepak is quite certain that he wants to collaborate with Sanjay soon. So, a big announcement could be in the making that we might get to hear really soon.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay was last seen in last year’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India alongside Ajay Devgn, Sharad Kelkar and Sonakshi Sinha and this year, he already has Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor and KGF: Chapter 2 with Yash, both of which see him play the antagonist. Whereas Deepak is backing the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad, Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey’s Forensic, Kanjoos Makkhichoos featuring Kunal Kemmu and Shweta Tripathi and the much-awaited sequel, Apne 2 that will again bring together the Deol family—Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol—along with the latest addition to the actor family, Karan Deol.

With a line up like this, Deepak is heading towards a brighter phase of his career whereas Sanjay is already a brand in himself. So, the coming together of these two talents is an exciting prospect that will surely put the box office on fire.