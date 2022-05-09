New Delhi: Actress Sonakshi Sinha has piqued the curiosity of her fans after she posted a series of photos wearing a big diamond rock in her ring finger and teasing her fans further by writing it is ‘a big day’ for her in the caption. She is also seen holding the arm of a man dressed in white shirt, however his face is not visible in the pictures. Sharing the photos, Sonakshi captioned the post, “BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and i cant wait to share it with YOUUUU Cant believe it was SO EZI,” wrote the actress with multiple red heart emojis.

The post has the ‘Dabangg’ actress fans speculating if she is engaged to her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. Though neither Sonakshi nor Zaheer have ever admitted to dating each other.

Various people congratulated Sonakshi in the comment section. “Yaaay,” wrote actress Kubbra Sait. Farhan Akhtar’s wife, presenter Shibani Dandekar commented, “congrats Sona so much love”. Tanisha Mukerji wrote, “Congratulations sonaaaa”.

However, actress Anushka Rajan hints at it being some other announcement rather than an engagement. “Your gonna make some people really mad once you announce what’s actually up,” commented Anushka.

Alas, Sona indeed is making us all wait.

Earlier, in an interview with India Today, talking about rumours of dating Sonakshi Sinha, actor Zaheer Iqbal had shared, “Now it has been so long, I don't even care. I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It's good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that."

Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut in 2010 in Dabangg opposite superstar Salman Khan. Since then she has featured in various films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Bhuj: The Pride Of India among others. Sonakshi will next be seen in ‘Double XL’ along with Zaheer Iqbal and Huma Qureshi.