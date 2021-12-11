Sonakshi Sinha calls rumoured BF Zaheer Iqbal 'most amazing human', Kubbra Sait reacts!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has caught her fans' attention with her super adorable post for rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on Instagram. The 'Dabbang' actress took to social media on Friday to pen a sweet note for her rumoured beau.

She jokingly called him the most annoying human being on the plant while simultaneously calling him the most amazing human being on the planet. Sonakshi also cheekily thanked him for being born and called him her best friend.

The actress wrote, "Happy birthday to who could possibly be the most annoying human being on this planet. Also who could possibly be the most amazing human being on this planet. How is this possible??? How are you like this??? Thank you for being born. Ugh. Happy birthday. Bye. #bestbestfriend #whattaguy @iamzahero."

Take a look at the post:

Zaheer commented on the post with an equally cute reply, he said, "But she’s my best friend yaaaaaa."

Sonakshi's friend Kubbra Sait also left a funny comment on the loved-up post asking how a girl and boy can be friends.

Sonakshi Sinha and her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal will appear on the silver screen together in the film, 'Double XL'

On the work front, Sonakshi is currently shooting for her upcoming film, 'Kakuda'. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, and also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles.

She was last seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', alongside Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. The film had an OTT release on Disney Hotstar on August 13.