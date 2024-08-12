Advertisement
Is This The Reason Why Katrina Kaif Is No More Interested In Doing Films In Bollywood?

The Reddit user in her latest video reveals the potential reason over why Katrina Kaif has no interest in doing Bollywood films and many agree.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 12:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai: Katrina Kaif has been making very less choices when it comes to doing films in Bollywood now. There have been a lot of speculations that the Meetry Christmas actress is pregnant and hence she is avoiding making a public appearance, but she quashed the pregnancy rumours with her appearance at the special screening of hubby and Bollywood actor Vicky Kauhsla's film Bad Newz. Then what is the reason that Kat is NOT doing films? Well, a Reddit user has found out the real reason, and it's quite believable. The Reddit user shared a video of her talking about the torrential weather in Banglore, she revealed how rain washed everything from her face, and even her will was washed to go to the office (pun intended), but one intact thing was Katrina Kaif's Kay beauty eyeliner on her eye.

No wonder Katrina has no interest in Bollywood anymore

The lady in the video said, "Let me say this first that this video is an ad but I have not been paid for it. I am so surprised and shocked by this product that I had to stop and make this video in the middle of the rain. I was travelling from office to home when the weather was sunny outside… but Bengaluru being Bengaluru it started raining like Cherrapunji all of a sudden!".

The woman in the video added, "The of anger of Lord Indra has fallen on me. Few cars have thrown mud over me… I am a fool to wear chappals in this rain and now I am going to cover the rest of the way with only one slipper. The point of all this is look at my face! Can you see my eyes? My eyeliner is not smudged at all! My foundation and lipstick got smudged… even my desire to return home has smudged but look at this eyeliner! What is this Kay by Katrina? I am really impressed Katty."

The girl heaped praises of Katrina Kaif's Kay beauty and several comments agree with it. In one of her latest interviews, Katrina revealed that she has become very choosy with films and will not do anything and everything, but will pick films that will interest her to the core.

