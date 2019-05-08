close

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter calls Deepika Padukone Chewbacca

Ishaan compared her mirror selfie with Chewbacca. 

Ishaan Khatter calls Deepika Padukone Chewbacca
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actor Ishaan Khatter had a funny reaction to actress Deepika Padukone's photograph and called her Chewbacca, a fictional character in the popular "Star Wars" franchise.

Deepika, who attended the Met Gala 2019 in New York on Monday, posted a photo on Instagram. In the image, she is seen sitting in front of a dressing mirror, getting her hair done. The "Padmaavat" star's face is covered, thanks to her long tresses. 

She captioned the image: "24/7", expressing in the fewest words possible what a day in a life in showbiz is like.

He wrote: "Chewbacca is that you?"

On the acting front, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next titled "Chhapaak", where she will be seen playing an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey.

 

 

