close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter does a Spider-Man stunt

While some suspected it to be photoshopped, others couldn't stop praising him and calling him Spider-Man.

Ishaan Khatter does a Spider-Man stunt
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Vienna: Ishaan Khatter might be seeing the world upside down, but his fans think he is no less than Spider-Man. The Indian actor, after all, was able to hang from a rock like the masked superhero.

The "Dhadak" actor posted a photograph in which he is seen executing the dangerous stunt. It was taken in Grossglockner in Austria. 

"Somewhere 6,223 kilometres away," he captioned it. 

While some suspected it to be photoshopped, others couldn't stop praising him and calling him Spider-Man.

One fan even tagged actor Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the latest set of Marvel movies, and wrote that Ishaan could give Holland a run for his money.

Another broke into a Hindi song: "Isspiderman tumne churaya mere dil ka chain". Others simply called him "Hey Spider-Man".

Ishaan is currently on a bike tour with elder brother Shahid Kapoor and actor Kunal Kemmu. 

 

Tags:
Ishaan KhatterSpider-Man stuntdhadakKunal Kemmu
Next
Story

Working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan a lifetime's experience: Samir Kochhar

Must Watch

PT56S

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour