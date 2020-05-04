Ishaan Khatter’s father Rajesh Khattar introduces baby son on wedding anniversary with wife Vandana Sajnani, see pics

New Delhi: Actor Ishaan Khatter's father Rajesh Khattar, who welcomed a baby boy with second wife Vandana Sajnani last August, introduced their son on Instagram recently. Rajesh, an actor, has occupied the trends list since Sunday with congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple continuously.

Rajesh and Vandana chose to reveal their baby son Vanraj’s face on the occasion of their 12th wedding anniversary. Rajesh took to Instagram to share photos with the little munchkin and wrote, “Hello Everyone (my first hello to all you wonderful people). Dad says the world is going through trying times but this too shall pass & for us children, you all are going to make this world more beautiful than it ever was. We kids believe & thank all of you for this promise stay home, stay safe and keep us safe - Vanraj Khattar (Happy anniversary mom and dad, though your 12th but it’s a special one as your first with me).”

Take a look at the pictures below.

Vanraj was born to Rajesh and Vandana after 11 years of marriage. Both are actors and work in TV predominantly.

Ishaan is Rajesh’s son with actress Neelima Azeem. She and Rajesh were married from 1990 to 2001. Meanwhile, actor Shahid Kapoor is Neelima’s son with actor Pankaj Kapur.