Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter shares pics with 'Bhaijaan' Shahid Kapoor and we can't stop gushing over it—Photos

Ishaan Khatter shares pics with &#039;Bhaijaan&#039; Shahid Kapoor and we can&#039;t stop gushing over it—Photos
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the hottest brother duos in Bollywood—Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, recently went on an all-boys biker trip to Switzerland along with actor Kunal Kemmu and other cool BFF gang members.

Ishaan took to his Instagram account and shared some unseen pictures from his road trip photo album. The ultimate cool guy snap happens to be the one where Ishaan and his 'Bhaijaan' Shahid are posing together, sending out major bro-vibes.

Check out his road trip photo album:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bhaijaan (Swipe right for the crew, swipe again for the ultimate photobomb)

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on

In fact, Sasha had also posted some cool pictures on social media from his road trip. Check out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy vibes. Boys with their toys. #bikerboys @ishaankhatter @khemster2 @dr.jewelgamadia @suved

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#soulconnection

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

On the work front, Shahid is basking in the success of his last release 'Kabir Singh' co-starring Kiara Advani. The movie which is a remake of the blockbuster 2017 Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy' earned rave reviews and minted huge moolah at the Box Office.

The star is yet to announce his next big project.

Ishaan, on the other hand, has signed renowned filmmaker Mira Nair's adaptation of writer Vikram Seth's novel 'A Suitable Boy'. The movie stars Tabu and Tanya Maniktala. It will be aired in six parts on BBC One.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor, Road trip, Switzerland, Kunal Kemmu
