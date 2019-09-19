Ishaan Khatter: Winning Best Male Debut at IIFA is 'truly special'

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Ishan Khatter says he feels "truly special" winning the Best Male Debut award at the India International Film Academy (IIFA) awards. The win was all the more emotional because he received the trophy from his star brother Shahid.

"Fifteen years ago my brother, who is 15 years older than me, won his first IIFA award. Here I am receiving mine from his hands. This is truly special. I have a lot of people to thank but I have to start with him (Shahid Kapoor). I have always looked up to him and he has always been my idol. I don't think I will ever be able to repay what he has given me but I hope I can make him smile like this always," Ishaan said on Wednesday night, at the IIFA awards gala.

Ishaan made his screen debut with iconic Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's "Beyond The Clouds" last year, and his first Bollywood film was "Dhadak", along with late actress Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

In his acceptance speech, Ishaan thanked Majid Majidi, "a great man who I was fortunate enough to work within my first film", Karan Johar, "who is the biggest of filmmakers and the cleverest of minds". He added about Johar: "I am ever so indebted to you for giving me this chance". He also thanked Shashank Khaitan, from whom he has "learnt so much" and who described "like a big brother to me", besides the cast and crew of both films. He ended thanking all his seniors.

The award ceremony took place in Mumbai on Wednesday and was attended by many icons including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal to Raj Kumar Hirani, Rekha, Saroj Khan, Madhuri Dixit among others.

Ishaan is currently busy for his next project, "Khaali Peeli" co-starring Ananya Panday.