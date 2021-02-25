हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bhumi Pednekar

It is 'pawri ho rahi hai' on Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao's 'Badhaai Do' set, watch the cute video!

'Pawri ho rahi hai' social media trend started by Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen has had many renditions. 'Badhaai Do' co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao are the latest celebs to jump on the viral trend and make their own 'pawri' video

It is &#039;pawri ho rahi hai&#039; on Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao&#039;s &#039;Badhaai Do&#039; set, watch the cute video!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/bhumipednekar

New Delhi: The viral 'Pawri ho rahi hai' trend, started by Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen became further popular after musician Yashraj Mukhate gave it his own musical twist. The craze around the viral trend doesn't seem to die anytime soon.

Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao are the latest to make their own 'pawri ho rahi hai' video. The duo after wrapping up the Uttrakhand schedule of their upcoming film 'Badhaai Do', shared a cute 'pawri' video on their respective Instagram accounts. "Where's the pawri tonight? On #BadhaaiDo sets!Schedule wrap hua hai. Badhaaiyaan toh banti hai na phir! #pawrihorahihai," wrote Bhumi. Whereas, Rajkummar captioned his post as, "Pawri toh...Pawri toh...Pawri toh banti hai because it's a wrap for the Uttarakhand schedule of #BadhaaiDo!"
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi  (@bhumipednekar)

 

In the video, Bhumi and Rajkummar can be seen with their movie director Harshavardhan Kulkarni and the crew of their upcoming movie, 'Bhadaai Do'.

'Bhadaai Do' is a sequel to the 2018 hit comedy 'Bhadaai Ho' which starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

Apart from Bhumi and Rajkummar, actors Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda and others also have created their 'pawri ho rahi hai' videos.

