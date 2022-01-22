It’s a baby girl for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas!

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas surprised their fans with big news on Friday night by declaring that the duo has become proud parents via surrogacy. Now according to the latest report published by USWeekly, it’s a baby girl for the power couple.

The information has been shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his social media handle. Although no official announcement regarding the baby girl has been made by the couple as of now.

Nick and Priyanka have not officially disclosed about the gender of the baby yet.

Both posted a similar message reading: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Post the announcement, Jonas and the Chopras are getting congratulatory messages from their industry friends and family members.

Priyanka Chopra and international singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 at the picturesque Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The gala event was attended by their families and close friends.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Zoya Akhtar production with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa. It is slated to release in 2023.