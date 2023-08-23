New Delhi: Good News!! Ace tennis player Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have been blessed with a second child. The couple became parents to a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram, Alexis Ohanian shared a series of pictures with a new family member. In the first picture, the new mommy and daddy posed with their two angels.

In the next picture, Alexis introduces his elder daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. to her baby sister Adira River Ohanian.

Sharing the news, he wrote, “Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter. I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.”

He added, "Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea." As soon as the news was shared on social media, tennis players’ fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell wrote, “Congratulations.” Actor La La Anthony commented, “Congratulations!!!! Such a beautiful family. I’m so happy for you guys!!!!!!” Serena revealed her second pregnancy at Met Gala 2023 red carpet.

Serena wore a fitted black gown with a white skirt and flaunted her baby bump. While her husband, a classy black tuxedo.

23-time Grand Slam champion took to Instagram and dropped a couple of pictures from her Met Gala look. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala." The couple welcomed their first child Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September 2017.

Last year, Serena Williams said she has not retired from tennis yet and that the chances of her returning to the court are "very high" after she previously indicated that she would step away from the sport after the recently concluded US Open.

"I am not retired," Williams said at a conference in San Francisco while promoting her investment company. Williams announced her retirement from tennis on August 9, saying she is "evolving away" from the sport.

The 40-year-old tennis star said that the best word to describe what she is up to is "evolution" and that she wants to grow her family.

"I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn't feel like a modern word to me. I've been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people," Serena said in an article for Vogue magazine.