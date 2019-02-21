हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Archana Puran Singh

It's a possibility: Archana Puran Singh on replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu

The channel has not yet made an official announcement.

It&#039;s a possibility: Archana Puran Singh on replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Actress Archana Puran Singh is back on the seat, which was once occupied by Navjot Singh Sidhu, of "The Kapil Sharma Show". She says it's a possibility that she will replace the cricketer-turned-politician on the show.

Sidhu has been reportedly ousted from the show after a controversial comment in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack. 

Archana had earlier shot two episodes for "The Kapil Sharma Show" before the February 14 attack on a CRPF convoy that left 40 troopers dead. She went back on the show's set on Wednesday.

"On the set tonight (Wednesday) with Kapil. Great shoot with the king of comedy Kapil Sharma. Took a selfie break to celebrate old associations and new beginnings," Archana tweeted after the shoot.

Asked if she has replaced Sidhu, Archana told IANS: "Nothing is confirmed. It is a possibility."

According to a source, there is another shoot with her slotted for the coming weekend.

"I think the Sony Entertainment Television people will be able to answer to that. I am not sure if I will be shooting this weekend or not," she said.

The channel has not yet made an official announcement.

Following the terror attack, Sidhu, who has been part of Kapil's show, had said during a media interaction: "Nations cannot be held responsible for the dastardly acts of terrorists."

"The terrorists do not have deen, mazhab (sect and religion). There are good, the bad and the ugly. Every institution has them. Every nation has them. The ugly need to be punished..." 

His comments led to a huge uproar, with hashtags like #BoycottSidhu #BoycottKapilSharmaShow and #BoycottSonyTV trending on Twitter. 

 

Tags:
Archana Puran SinghNavjot Singh SidhuKapil SharmaComedy showboycottkapilsharmaPulwama attackPulwama terror attack
Next
Story

Nationalism has nothing to do with a person or party: Pallavi Joshi

Must Watch

PT3M32S

Deshhit: PM Narendra Modi unveils bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Seoul

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close