हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arnold Schwarzenegger

It's exciting: Arnold Schwarzenegger reacts to daughter Katherine's pregnancy

The "Terminator" star revealed that the baby is due "sometime this summer" during Monday's at-home episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

It&#039;s exciting: Arnold Schwarzenegger reacts to daughter Katherine&#039;s pregnancy
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger has opened about his daughter, author Katherine Schwarzenegger who is expecting her first child with actor Chris Pratt, and he says he is looking forward to becoming a grandparent.

The news of Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy broke last month. The couple tied the knot in June 2019 after dating for over a year.

The "Terminator" star revealed that the baby is due "sometime this summer" during Monday's at-home episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

"That is really exciting news that Katherine now, you know be pregnant and have a baby... And, inevitably, I'm really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he, and have some fun," he said.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, said his future grandchild comes will have an impressive lineage.

His former wife, journalist Maria Shriver is the daughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, a philanthropist and a member of the Kennedy family.

"I think this is kind of a unique experience. But I was just thinking about the gene pool. I mean, think about this for a second: It is part Kennedy and part? you know, there's three gene pools here. You can do Kennedy, Schwarzenegger and Pratt," he said.

"I mean, we can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban Missile Crisis, we can go and kill Predators with our bare hands and we go and train dinosaurs. I mean, think about this. That is a lot of power here," he added.

However, the Austrian-born American actor quipped the baby doesn't inherit his accent.

"Worst thing is if this kid ends up, you know, with my accent. That's what we don't want," he joked. 

 

Tags:
Arnold SchwarzeneggerKatherine SchwarzeneggerArnold Schwarzenegger daughterPregnancyHollywood
Next
Story

Anushka Sharma spots a ‘dinosaur on the loose’ at home - A glimpse of what Virat Kohli is up to
  • 1,06,750Confirmed
  • 3,303Deaths

Full coverage

  • 49,90,503Confirmed
  • 3,25,677Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M14S

Video: PM Modi to hold cabinet meet to discuss measures to tackle Cyclone Amphan