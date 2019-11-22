It's going to get bloody: Ian Somerhalder on his next

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Somerhalder will be seen in "V-Wars", which will be released on December 5 on Netflix.

Los Angeles: Actor Ian Somerhalder of "The Vampire Diaries" fame is back in the world of vampires. This time, he plays a doctor who is pitted against his best friend after an ancient disease turns people into vampires.

He recently took to social media to share the trailer of the project and wrote: "Ready for V Wars? Spoiler: It's going to get bloody."

He will serve as an executive producer on the series and has also directed several episodes of the premiere season.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, Somerhalder will star as Dr. Luther Swann, a scientist trying to save the world from a deadly outbreak that has fractured society.

He is currently looking forward to meet his fans in Tokyo.

"Helllllo Tokyo!!!! Ian Somerhalder here, and I cannot wait to meet you all in Tokyo today Friday, November 22 through Sunday, November 24th. Looking forward to see you here! Come. Say. Hello," Somerhalder posted on Instagram.

 

