हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajay Devgn

It's important to be responsible: Ajay Devgn on #MeToo

Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol find it positive that the #MeToo movement has allowed people to open up about their unsavory experiences and be heard, but the former says it is important for people to know both sides of a story.

It&#039;s important to be responsible: Ajay Devgn on #MeToo

Mumbai: Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol find it positive that the #MeToo movement has allowed people to open up about their unsavory experiences and be heard, but the former says it is important for people to know both sides of a story.

After starting in Hollywood in October 2017, the #MeToo fire raged on and spread to India last year. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is the latest name from Bollywood to be called out for alleged sexual harassment.

Asked if so many accounts of sexual harassment could demotivate the next generation to enter the business of entertainment, Ajay told IANS here: "Look, there are good people and bad people in every industry. So, people should know that in the first place.

"Then I would also like to mention that it is good that many stories are coming out (in the public), but one also has to understand that while most of the accounts are possibly real, some might have taken advantage of the gaining momentum. Therefore, the investigation is needed."

"When people take advantage of the movement, it harms the purpose of the actual cause. Not all people are bad. But if we are only projecting one side, the next generation might get scared to step into the industry. That is why it is important to be responsible," added the actor-producer.

Kajol added: "You (people) have the huge power of the digital medium, so do not discount that. Do not think that if you are not a big name, you will face injustice. You as common people have the power to put out your story and people will hear you."

 

Tags:
Ajay DevgnMetoo movementKajol
Next
Story

People are waiting for me to fail: Kangana Ranaut

Must Watch

3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Budgam district

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close