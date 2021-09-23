It's so much fun working with Taapsee Pannu: Gulshan Devaiah, who plays her on-screen hubby in 'Blurr'

New Delhi: Actress Taapsee Pannu is all set to bring 'Blurr', her first film under own production banner, Outsider Films in association with Zee Studios. Directed by Ajay Bahl, Blurr features Taapsee and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles.

Gulshan Devaiah is playing Taapsee's husband in the psychological thriller. Talking about his experience of being on sets with Taapsee, Gulshan shared, "One of my most lovely experiences has been on the sets of Blurr. It's so much fun working with Taapsee, I share a good rapport to pull pranks and a lot of fun things keep happening in the team. The sets are a good place to be when you're surrounded by a team that's lovely too."

Opening up about his character Neel, Gulshan said, “I play Gayatri’s husband Neel, who is a very nice , understanding man but he’s unhappy and unfulfilled inside. They both love each other but there’s a visible tension in their relationship.”

Adding further about the characteristics, he said, “Neel also comes from a reasonably affluent background and doesn’t really need to work for a living and has totally taken a supportive position to his passionate wife Gayatri, who is an anthropologist, totally dedicated to her work.”

The film is shot extensively in the picturesque Nainital, the story is penned by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl. It takes viewers through a story of a girl caught up in an unavoidable circumstance and the thrill and drama that ensues.

Zee Studios, Taapsee Pannu's Outsider Films and Echelon Productions 'Blurr' will have you on the edge-of-the-seat. The film is scheduled to release in 2022.