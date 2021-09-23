हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taapsee Pannu

It's so much fun working with Taapsee Pannu: Gulshan Devaiah, who plays her on-screen hubby in 'Blurr'

Blurr is shot extensively in the picturesque Nainital, the story is penned by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl. 

It&#039;s so much fun working with Taapsee Pannu: Gulshan Devaiah, who plays her on-screen hubby in &#039;Blurr&#039;

New Delhi: Actress Taapsee Pannu is all set to bring 'Blurr', her first film under own production banner, Outsider Films in association with Zee Studios. Directed by Ajay Bahl, Blurr features Taapsee and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles. 

Gulshan Devaiah is playing Taapsee's husband in the psychological thriller. Talking about his experience of being on sets with Taapsee, Gulshan shared, "One of my most lovely experiences has been on the sets of Blurr. It's so much fun working with Taapsee, I share a good rapport to pull pranks and a lot of fun things keep happening in the team. The sets are a good place to be when you're surrounded by a team that's lovely too."

Opening up about his character Neel, Gulshan said, “I play Gayatri’s husband Neel, who is a very nice , understanding man but he’s unhappy and unfulfilled inside. They both love each other but there’s a visible tension in their relationship.”

Adding further about the characteristics, he said, “Neel also comes from a reasonably affluent background and doesn’t really need to work for a living and has totally taken a supportive position to his passionate wife Gayatri, who is an anthropologist, totally dedicated to her work.”

The film is shot extensively in the picturesque Nainital, the story is penned by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl. It takes viewers through a story of a girl caught up in an unavoidable circumstance and the thrill and drama that ensues.

Zee Studios, Taapsee Pannu's Outsider Films and Echelon Productions 'Blurr' will have you on the edge-of-the-seat. The film is scheduled to release in 2022.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Taapsee PannuGulshan Devaiahblurr
Next
Story

Throwback Thursday: When Shah Rukh Khan came for Juhi Chawla's house party at 2.30 a.m.!

Must Watch

PT3M56S

Wrapped Arc de Triomphe: All you need to know about Christo's fleeting gift to Paris