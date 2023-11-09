trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686215
NewsLifestylePeople
VIJAY VARMA

Jackie Shroff Calls Vijay Varma 'One Of The Finest Actors'

The latest buzz surrounds Vijay Varma's rendezvous with Jackie Shroff, his co-star in the much-anticipated sci-fi comedy web series, OK Computer. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 05:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jackie Shroff Calls Vijay Varma 'One Of The Finest Actors' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Renowned for his unparalleled talent and versatility, Vijay Varma stands as one of Bollywood's most beloved actors, capturing the hearts of fans with each compelling performance. Beyond his fanbase, industry veterans also hold Vijay in high regard for his exceptional skills. 

The latest buzz surrounds his rendezvous with Jackie Shroff, his co-star in the much-anticipated sci-fi comedy web series, OK Computer. In a social media exchange that sent waves of excitement, Jackie Shroff shared the serendipitous encounter, hailing Vijay Varma as "one of the finest actors." The camaraderie between the two stars was palpable, hinting at the chemistry audiences can expect in their upcoming collaboration. Vijay reciprocated the warmth by reposting Jackie's message, playfully referring to him as his "Main Man." 

As anticipation builds for "OK Computer," the camaraderie between these talented actors adds an extra layer of excitement to the project. Where as Vijay  Varma has enjoyed an exceptional year with his films such as Dahaad, Kaalkoot, Lust Stories, Jaane Jaan.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution
DNA Video
DNA: What did the Supreme Court say on pollution?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Hezbollah fight Hamas's war with Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Real Time 'Pollution Report' of Delhi-NCR
DNA Video
DNA: Positive initiative of 'Kan ji Chaiwala' to save environment