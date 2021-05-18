हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff mourns his make-up man Shashi Dada's demise, shares heartfelt post on their 37 years of togetherness!

Shashi Satam, fondly known as Shashi Dada worked with the actor for almost 37 long years.

Jackie Shroff mourns his make-up man Shashi Dada&#039;s demise, shares heartfelt post on their 37 years of togetherness!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff’s make-up artist of 37 years, Shashi Satam, died in Mumbai on Monday, May 17, 2021. With a heavy heart, Jackie Shroff shared the news on the micro-blogging site and paid his tribute to the senior artist.

Shashi Satam, fondly known as Shashi Dada worked with the actor for almost 37 long years.

Therefore, remembering Shashi Dada, the actor wrote, “Shashi Dada…Will always be in deepest corner of my Heart.. My make up person for 37 years passed away.”

 

Shashi Satam was with Jackie with his debut film, ‘Hero’ which was directed by Subhash Ghai and was released in 1983. Since then, there is no turning back for the actor. Jackie shot to fame with films like ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Yudh’, ‘Karma’, ‘Vardi’, ‘100 Days’, ‘Khalnayak’, ‘Rangeela’, ‘Agnisakshi’, and the recent one ‘Radhe’ among others.

On the work front, Jackie will be next seen in a horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles.

May his soul rest in peace!

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jackie ShroffJackie Shroff makeup artistShashi SatamShashi Satam deathTwitter
Next
Story

Nick Jonas reveals details of recent bike accident after reports of hospitalisation

Must Watch

PT1M27S

COVID-19: India registered highest single day deaths in last 24 hours