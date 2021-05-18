Jackie Shroff mourns his make-up man Shashi Dada's demise, shares heartfelt post on their 37 years of togetherness!

New Delhi: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff’s make-up artist of 37 years, Shashi Satam, died in Mumbai on Monday, May 17, 2021. With a heavy heart, Jackie Shroff shared the news on the micro-blogging site and paid his tribute to the senior artist.

Shashi Satam, fondly known as Shashi Dada worked with the actor for almost 37 long years.

Therefore, remembering Shashi Dada, the actor wrote, “Shashi Dada…Will always be in deepest corner of my Heart.. My make up person for 37 years passed away.”

Shashi Satam was with Jackie with his debut film, ‘Hero’ which was directed by Subhash Ghai and was released in 1983. Since then, there is no turning back for the actor. Jackie shot to fame with films like ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Yudh’, ‘Karma’, ‘Vardi’, ‘100 Days’, ‘Khalnayak’, ‘Rangeela’, ‘Agnisakshi’, and the recent one ‘Radhe’ among others.

On the work front, Jackie will be next seen in a horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles.

May his soul rest in peace!